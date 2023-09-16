Thousands demonstrate in Bern for higher wages and pensions

"Rising profits, falling wages? Not with us!" was written on one of the many banners carried. © Keystone /peter Schneider

read aloud pause

X

Up to 20,000 people demonstrated for higher wages and pensions in Bern on Saturday. The national purchasing power demonstration was the prelude to wage negotiations in the sectors and upcoming referendum campaigns.

This content was published on September 16, 2023 - 16:28

Keystone-SDA/amva

The participants of the demonstration came from all over Switzerland, as a correspondent of the Keystone-SDA news agency reported. They demanded quick measures from politicians to reduce the premium burden. In addition, tenants must be protected from abuse and excessive returns from the real estate industry.

The rally was called by the Swiss Trade Union Federation, Travail.Suisse associations, the Social Democratic Party, the Greens and the Tenants' Association. The procession through the city centre to the Bundesplatz main square, had to be split into two for a short time in order to keep to the schedule.

"Everything is getting more expensive - wages and pensions up!" was written on one of the many banners carried. "Rising profits, falling wages? Not with us!" was another slogan. One woman had written on a piece of cardboard that she was tired of wondering whether she should give up the job she loved just to finally get a decent wage.

"Time for higher wages"

On the Bundesplatz main square, Pierre-Yves Maillard, the President of the Swiss Trade Union Federation, paved the way for the autumn wage negotiations. The incomes of employees had fallen for the third time in a row in 2023. A fourth round of falling wages must be prevented.

The time is ripe for higher wages. Unemployment is at 2% and profits and dividends are higher than ever before. The demonstrators called for a guarantee that wages are in line with the cost of living.

Fight against high premiums and rents

The explosion of rents must also be stopped by capping possible increases. There is also a need for reform in the electricity market. There must be an end to the practice of passing on the risks to consumers through price increases, while at the same time the large corporations rake in billions in profits.

The joint communiqué of the organisers stated that general wage increases were needed that went beyond the increases in premiums, rents, electricity and the general price increases.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them here. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative