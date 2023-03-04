Thousands gather for peace rally in Bern

Some protestors waved the Ukrainian flag and changed "Not a single franc to the aggressor." Keystone / Peter Schneider

More than 2,000 people demonstrated for peace in Bern on Saturday, just over a year since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Under the slogan “Stand with Ukraine,” demonstrators marched to the square in front of the federal government building on Saturday afternoon. Many waived Ukrainian flags and chanted: “Not a single franc to the aggressor.”

According to estimates from Keystone-SDA news agency's correspondent on the spot, some 2,000 people took part in the demonstration, which was organised by the Ukrainian Association of Switzerland along with several political parties, trade unions, and civil society groups.

They called for more support for the people of Ukraine, effective implementation of sanctions and an active peace policy by Switzerland, according to the organisers.

Several Swiss parliamentarians gave speeches in front of the federal government building. Ukrainian ambassador to Switzerland, Iryna Venediktova, also spoke to the crowd, making a plea for weapons.

Parliament is currently debating whether to allow the re-export of weapons. Under its neutrality laws and a separate arms embargo, Switzerland is prohibited from sending weapons directly to Ukraine.

Bern has previously blocked requests from Germany, Spain and Denmark to allow Swiss-made munitions and military equipment they have previously bought to be re-exported to Ukraine. However, the Swiss public and politicians are increasingly divided on the issue.





