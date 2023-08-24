Thousands of cats and rodents taken in by animal shelters

From young to old, cats make up the largest group of animals taken into shelters. Keystone / Philipp Von Ditfurth

read aloud pause

X

Last year, more than 13,000 animals were taken in by Swiss animal shelters: mainly cats, rodents and dogs. Compared to the previous year, the number decreased slightly.

This content was published on August 24, 2023 - 15:24

Keystone-SDA/amva

Of the animals taken in, just under 9,000 could be placed with new owners, as the Swiss Animal Protection (STS) announced on Thursday. The STS animal protection statistics include the shelters and rescue centres of 66 STS sections throughout Switzerland. A total of 13,032 animals were taken in last year - in 2021, there were around five hundred more.

+Drones capture DNA in cutting-edge biodiversity research

More than half of the animals are cats. A good 300 of them were officially confiscated. Rodents and rabbits, as well as dogs, follow in second and third place, with around 2,000 animals taken in each. Rodents include mice, rats, hamsters and guinea pigs. The number of exotic animals, such as reptiles and turtles, has increased. However, with a few hundred animals each, they make up a comparatively small group.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

Articles in this story What Swiss issues influence the world?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative