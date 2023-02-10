Erectile stimulants topped the list of illegally imported drugs in 2022

These medicines ordered illegally over the Internet represent a health risk, say Swiss authorities. Keystone / Karl Mathis

Swiss customs officials seized 6,793 shipments of illegally imported drugs in 2022, with erectile stimulants making up 79% of packages seized.

This is followed by sleeping pills and tranquilisers, making up 6% of the seizures, the Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic said on Friday. The number of seizures dropped by 25% compared to 2021, a year in which illegal imports were particularly high, it said.

These illegal products came largely from Asia: 26% from India and 27% from the rest of Asia, including Singapore and Hong Kong. A good third (34%) was sent from Eastern Europe, notably Poland.

In addition to erectile stimulants and sleeping pills, customs officers found hormones, including melatonin, in 5% of the seizures. Nasal sprays and laxatives made up 4% of illegal imports.

Illegal medicines are a health hazard, says Swissmedic, as they often contain no active ingredients or active ingredients that are misrepresented or incorrectly dosed. They may also contain harmful additives. Those who order illegal medicines may face criminal proceedings.

