Three Swiss firms ranked among top 100 family businesses

Swiss pharmaceuticals group Roche, logistics company Kühne+Nagel and luxury goods group Richemont are among the world’s top 100 family businesses, according to a study by EY Switzerland.

Sixteen Swiss-based family businesses are among the world's top 500, a figure that has remained stable over the past two years, according to the index published on Tuesday by consultancy firm EY Switzerland and the University of St Gallen.

Roche was ranked 16th in the listing, as it was in 2021, while Kühne+Nagel moved up to 45th (2021: 66) and Richemont to 79th place (2021: 101).

The other 13 Swiss firms ranked in the top 500 are: Tetra Laval International (114), Emil Frey Group (122), Liebherr-International (135), Schindler Holding (143), DKSH Holding (145), Swatch Group (238), Barry Callebaut (240), Firmenich International (372), Amag Automobil- und Motoren (384), Omya (423), Stadler Rail (447), Bucher Industries (485), and Endress + Hauser (491).

Together these 16 companies generate sales of some $235 billion (CHF217 billion) and employ 535,000 people. “This good position in the ranking testifies to the innovative capacity of Swiss family businesses and their influence in the world,” said Sascha Stahl of EY Switzerland, adding that the firms had managed to hold their own during the pandemic.

The index lists the 500 family-owned businesses (run by a family for at least two generations) with the highest global revenues.

