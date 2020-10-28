Top Geneva politician stripped of his position after independent audit

Maudet, a member of the Geneva cantonal government, has faced a series of political and legal woes in recent years, including an investigation into receiving improper financial benefits. Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi

Pierre Maudet is to step aside temporarily as head of the department for economic innovation, the cantonal government announced on Wednesday, following an external auditor’s report into high rates of absenteeism at the department.

“This emergency measure was taken in light of the seriousness of the facts uncovered by the external expert,” the president of the Geneva government, Anne Emery-Torracinta, told reporters. “The executive branch, as the employer, has a duty to protect the health of all its staff.”

The auditor was brought in to investigate an increasing rate of absenteeism within the Office for Economic Development, Research and Innovation, which grew by 13% between May 2019 and April 2020, as Swiss public radio RTS reported. The audit implicates Maudet in organisational, managerial and personnel-relations problems.

“This decision strikes me as being unjustified and premature,” he said, pointing out he had not been interviewed by the auditor.

It is the latest professional setback for the high-profile politician, who has faced a series of political and legal woes in recent years. He has been under investigation for accepting undue financial benefits, notably a family trip to the United Arab Emirates in 2015.

In 2018 he was stripped of his powers as president of the canton and head of the security department, before being given the reins of the newly created department for economic innovation.