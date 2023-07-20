Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Tourists evacuated by helicopter after Swiss cable car breakdown

Keystone / Bastien Gallay

Technical problems involving the second cable car at the Swiss ski resort of Glacier 3000 had left visitors stuck at the top. 

This content was published on July 20, 2023
RTS/ac

According to Swiss public broadcaster RTS, tourists at the resort's restaurant, situated at an altitude of 3,000 metres, were unable to return. They had to be evacuated by helicopter.

“Due to a technical problem, Glacier 3000 remains closed for the day,” said the resort’s website. 

The causes of the technical problem that occurred on Thursday are currently unknown.

Reaching new heights with Swiss cable cars

Last September, a fire broke out at the high-altitude restaurant above the resort at Les Diablerets in French-speaking canton Vaud, southwestern Switzerland. No one was injured as the building was empty at the time of the blaze. The cable cars were also left intact. 

Reconstruction work only began last month after plans for the new building were presented by Swiss architect Mario Botta. 
 

