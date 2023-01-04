Tourists returned en masse to the Jungfrau in 2022

The Aletsch glacier, photographed from the Jungfraujoch. Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

The company that takes visitors up to the 3,454-metre Jungfraujoch reported a strong uptick in numbers in 2022, but business still lags behind pre-pandemic times.

Around 625,000 tourists travelled up to the Jungfraujoch in 2022, marking an increase of 71% on 2021, the Bern Jungfraubahn Holding company said on Wednesday.

The company said the return of travellers from “different Asian markets and the US” helped to boost numbers, but Chinese visitors continue to make their absence felt.

Some 90% of those heading to the 3,454 metre-high “Top of Europe” destination come from abroad, and the pandemic thus severely dented the fortunes of the Jungfraubahn in the past few years. Even with the 2022 recovery, numbers are still 40% down on the bumper 2015-2019 period.

Other lifts and lines operated by Jungfraubahn Holdings also bounced back last year, such as the Mürrenbahn and notably the Eiger Express, a cable car – opened in 2020 – between Grindelwald and the Eiger Glacier. Numbers taking this doubled.

Winter outlook

For the current winter season, the company reported that numbers of ski passes sold for the Jungfrau Ski Region have dropped by 15% compared to last year.

Yesterday, Swiss Tourism said that across the entire country, overnight stays in hotels rose by 3% during the end-of-year holiday season compared to 2021. Despite the often poor snow conditions, visitors – both from Switzerland and abroad – were keen to take their holiday, the tourism body said.

