Treasure trove of Nazi-linked jewels goes under hammer

The Briolette of India diamond necklace is one of 700 items up for auction. © Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi

A controversial jewellery collection, worth an estimated $200 million (CHF178 million), will be auctioned off in Geneva this week despite its links to a Nazi textile mogul.

This content was published on May 10, 2023

The collection of 700 pieces has been put up for auction by the Heidi Horten Foundation, which was set up by Austrian billionaire Heidi Horten before her death in 2022.

Heidi Horten was married to Nazi member Helmut Horten, who made a fortune by taking over a German textile company in 1936 after its Jewish owners fled.

He also acquired a number of shops that had belonged to Jewish families, leading to accusations that he profited from the Holocaust.

Despite being officially exonerated after the Second World War, doubts remained over Helmut Horten, who died in Switzerland in 1987.

“The business practices of Mr Horten during the Nazi era, when he purchased Jewish businesses sold under duress, are well documented,” stated Christie’s auction house.

Christie’s describes Heidi Horten as an “Austrian philanthropist” and says “a significant contribution” from the auction will be made to “organisations that further advance Holocaust research and education”.

The auction of the jewellery, which includes a Briolette diamond necklace, once owned by an Indian Maharaja, and The Sunrise Ruby ring by Cartier, starts on Wednesday and will be completed on Friday.





