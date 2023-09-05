Navigation

Troubled Swiss banking sector sees drop in profits

The takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS created turbulence in the Swiss banking sector. © Keystone / Michael Buholzer

Developments on the financial markets took their toll on Swiss banks last year. According to the Swiss Bankers Association (SBA), the profits of the local financial institutions clearly declined.

Specifically, aggregate annual profits fell by 16.3% to CHF6.5 billion ($7.3 billion) in 2022, according to the SBA Banking Barometer. By contrast, aggregate operating profit declined only slightly, by -0.9% to CHF70.3 billion.

The lower profit figures were due to the turnaround in interest rates, negative developments on the stock markets and the shifting of client funds in the run-up to the takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS, according to the report published on Tuesday.

Banks’ total assets (-6.9% to CHF3,340 billion) and assets under management (-11.2% to CHF7,847 billion) also fell in the same period compared with the previous year.

