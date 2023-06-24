Navigation

Turmoil in Russia: Switzerland tells citizens to avoid country

Face masks depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and owner of private military company Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin are displayed among others for sale at a souvenir shop in St. Petersburg, Russia. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

Switzerland discourages unnecessary travel and stays in Russia, where a rebellion is underway. 

This content was published on June 24, 2023
The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday it was in contact with its embassy on Moscow and closely monitoring recent events. 

"Non-urgent travel and stays in Russia are discouraged," the ministry said in a Twitter statement. 

Russia's President Vladimir Putin vowed on Saturday to crush what he called an armed mutiny after Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin seized the southern city of Rostov overnight and inched towards Moscow.

The crisis marks the most serious challenge to Putin's leadership in his 23-year rule. 

