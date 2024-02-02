Two HEKS employees killed in Ukraine

The aid team was attacked at around 2:30pm on Thursday during an operation in the southeast region of the country. ©keystone/peter Schneider

read aloud pause

X

Two staff members, probably French, of the Swiss Church Aid organisation HEKS were killed in Ukraine on Thursday. Other members of the aid organisation were injured, the NGO said in a statement. HEKS condemns this "brutal and unjustifiable attack".

This content was published on February 2, 2024 - 14:08

Keystone-SDA

The aid team was attacked at around 2:30pm on Thursday during an operation in the southeast region of the country. "An attack targeted HEKS/EPER employees during a field assessment, resulting in the tragic loss of two dear colleagues and injuries to others", HEKS said in a statement on Friday, expressing its sympathy with the families.

The Swiss foreign ministry is aware of these events. According to the information in its possession, there are no Swiss nationals among the victims, it told the Keystone-ATS agency.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on X (formally twitter) that two French aid workers had been killed in Ukraine by a Russian strike. When questioned by Keystone-ATS, the HEKS spokesman said that the initial results of the investigation indicated that the two victims were French.

Translated from German by DeepL/amva

Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative