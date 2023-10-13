Two-thirds of Swiss voters concerned about immigration, says survey

© Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

The stance of political parties on immigration will influence the vote of 66% of the Swiss electorate.

No fewer than 41% of Swiss people perceive the migration situation as very worrying, according to a survey conducted by Ipsos for Le Temps.

Older people and people in German-speaking Switzerland are more worried than the youth and those living in French-speaking Switzerland.

The idea of bringing in more foreign workers from outside the EU was rejected by 49% of those polled. Taking in more migrants to deal with the labour shortage and train them was no more appealing (54% rejected). Nor do respondents want the government to force the cantons to open asylum centres (53%). A majority (59%) thought that granting a time-limited protected status to Ukrainian refugees was justified, but 27% thought that this status should end.

The Swiss People’s Party is the party seen as best placed to resolve the migration issue, which will influence the vote of 66% of Swiss voters. Of those surveyed, 28% of put the right-wing party in the lead on migration issues, ahead of the Social Democrats (14%) and the Radicals (10%), while 26% of had no confidence in any party.

