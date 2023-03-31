Uber ban lifted after drivers are compensated

The Swiss Federal Court said Uber drivers are employees, not self-employed. Keystone / Michael Buholzer

Car hailing firm Uber can operate in Geneva again after it compensated drivers and brought itself up to date on social security contributions, Geneva authorities said on Friday.

Keystone-SDA/jc

A ban on its activities imposed in 2019 has thus been lifted. The trade police and the fight against undeclared work (PCTN) had given the company until Friday to pay the required amounts.

The total compensation paid amounts to more than CHF3.8 million ($4.2 million). A total of CHF4.6 million had been set aside to compensate drivers, but not all drivers applied. Those who drove the most were the ones who came forward the most.

Geneva economics and employment minister Fabienne Fischer said she was particularly pleased that 627 drivers had been compensated. She also pointed out that this was “the first collective compensation in Switzerland” for the Uber company.

Uber was forced to compensate drivers, as well as pay social security contributions, following a Federal Court decisionExternal link last summer. The court deemed drivers using the company's application as employees and not self-employed as the Californian multinational had argued.

