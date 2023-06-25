Uber sets sights on Swiss villages

The village Riom in the Canton of Grisons, Switzerland. Keystone

Car hailing firm Uber wants to expand its reach to Swiss villages.

"We see potential where public transport is less dense," Uber Switzerland head Jean-Pascal Aribot told the Swiss German weekly NZZ am Sonntag.

To achieve this, he plans to collaborate with public transport services.

Uber has already been in touch with the Swiss Federal Railways on the matter but not (yet) with the state-owned PostBus company. The latter told the newspaper it was open to new collaborations.

Since setting up in Switzerland, the company has come under scrutiny from traditional taxi drivers, policymakers and courts, particularly in the bigger cities of Geneva and Zurich.

Uber recently resumed operations in Geneva after paying CHF35 million ($37 million) in backdated social security and driver compensation.

