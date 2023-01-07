Uber side-stepped Swiss rules, says whistleblower

Disruptive: Uber is mainly active in the bigger Swiss cities of Zurich and Geneva. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

A former top lobbyist for Uber says the firm wilfully ignored local regulations when it began operating in Switzerland in 2013.

January 7, 2023

Keystone-SDA/dos

By choosing to act first and apologise later in implementing its ride-sharing model, Uber “massively undermined” democracy in many countries, including Switzerland, former lobbyist Mark MacGann told Tamedia newspapers on Saturday.

MacGann was Uber’s chief lobbyist in Europe between 2014 and 2016 before leaving and becoming a whistleblower; last year he was at the source of the so-called Uber-files investigation published by British newspaper The Guardian.

He says Uber knew the Swiss rules on social security payments and employment law, but chose to “discard them”. The company knew it would only be profitable if it followed its business model of drivers operating as independent workers, rather than as registered and protected employees, MacGann said.

In a long investigationExternal link published on Saturday, the Tamedia newspapers also report on the powerful PR campaign rolled out by Uber to promote its business model to local politicians, officials, journalists, scientists and even police officers.

Under scrutiny

Uber told the newspapers that it was aware it had made mistakes in the past, and that it would not try to justify them. However, in recent years its practices have “radically changed” in order to adapt to Swiss regulations.

“We now place great emphasis on being a reliable and trustworthy partner for the cities and municipalities in which we operate,” it said.

Since setting up in Switzerland, the company has been the source of scrutiny and attacks by traditional taxi drivers, policymakers, and courts, particularly in the bigger cities of Geneva and Zurich. After a Federal Court decision last summer to treat the US firm as an employer rather than a mere platform, Uber announced it would roll out a “dual model” system giving drivers the option of remaining independent or becoming employees of a subcontracting company.

The firm was also forced to pay out CHF35 million ($37 million) in backdated social security and compensation to drivers in Geneva.

