UBS announces changes to executive board
The Swiss bank UBS announced changes to its executive board on Wednesday as it moves ahead with its integration of its rival Credit Suisse.
Switzerland’s biggest bank appointed Aleksandar Ivanovic as head of its asset management business, replacing Suni Harford, who has decided to retire, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.
Beatriz Martin Jimenez, already a member of the executive board, will become responsible for a new area: sustainability and impact.
+ Swiss financial watchdog boosts supervision of mega bank UBS
Aleksandar Ivanovic joined UBS in 1992 as an apprentice and has also held various positions at Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley during his career. He was most recently in charge of client coverage and responsible for the Europe, Africa and Middle East (EMEA) regions as well as Switzerland for the asset management business.
+ Who’s to blame for the demise of Credit Suisse?
Beatriz Martin Jimenez has been a member of the executive board since May 2023 as Head of Non-Core and Legacy, the non-viable activities of the former Credit Suisse that UBS wishes to dispose of, and president of the Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) and Great Britain region.
Both changes will take effect from March 1.
+ UBS cut high number of jobs in 2023
They come as UBS continues its integration of Credit Suisse, which UBS bought for CHF3 billion ($3.46 billion) in an emergency rescue last year.
Integrating the two rival banks is a huge, multi-year task that will mean thousands of job losses in Switzerland and elsewhere and create a single financial institution with a balance sheet around double the size of the Swiss economy.
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.