UBS cut most jobs in sector following Credit Suisse takeover

At the end of August, UBS management announced that there would be 3,000 redundancies in Switzerland alone © Keystone / Ennio Leanza

read aloud pause

X

Swiss bank UBS has cut a particularly large number of jobs among global banks in 2023. This was calculated by the Financial Times.

This content was published on December 27, 2023 - 11:09

Keystone-SDA

Other language: 1 ( en original) Español (es) UBS suprime la mayoría de empleos del sector tras la adquisición de Credit Suisse

The takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS has led to a reduction of at least 13,000 jobs at the combined bank, the British business newspaper wrote on Tuesday. And further major rounds of redundancies are expected in the coming year.

+ Where did it all go wrong for Credit Suisse?

According to the FT’s calculations, 20 of the world’s largest banks will have shed more than 60,000 jobs in 2023 – more than at any time since the financial crisis. The same institutions cut more than 140,000 jobs during the global financial crisis 15 years ago.

In second place is the US bank Wells Fargo, which has already cut 12,000 jobs in the first nine months of the year, according to its own figures. Citigroup cut 5,000 jobs, Morgan Stanley 4,800, Bank of America 4,000 and Goldman Sachs 3,200 (ranks 3 to 6).

The Financial Times drew on information provided by the companies and its own reporting to compile the figures. At least half of the job cuts in 2023 came from Wall Street lenders, whose investment banking operations struggled with the pace of interest rate hikes in the US and Europe.

At the beginning of November, UBS had already announced in its third quarter results that around 13,000 jobs had been cut compared to the end of 2022. Calculated in full-time equivalents, the major Swiss bank had just under 116,000 jobs at the end of September.

+ UBS job cuts in Switzerland to be based on ‘meritocracy’

Credit Suisse, which has since been taken over, had already announced a reduction of around 9,000 jobs in October 2022, down from around 52,000 at the time. Following the takeover by UBS, the media speculated that the combined bank would cut 30,000 to 35,000 jobs out of a total of around 120,000 by the end of 2022. UBS itself has not quantified the global job cuts, but intends to reduce annual costs by more than $10 billion (CHF8.5 billion) by the end of 2026 compared to 2022.

At the end of August, UBS management announced that there would be 3,000 redundancies in Switzerland alone: 1,000 redundancies will be due to the integration of Credit Suisse’s Swiss business, with a further 2,000 redundancies in other local business areas.

Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

Articles in this story Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative