UBS re-appoints CEO Ermotti for Credit Suisse takeover

Ermotti previously led UBS as CEO between 2011 and 2020. Keystone / Elia Bianchi

Former UBS chief executive Sergio Ermotti will return to the Swiss bank to lead the takeover of Credit Suisse and become CEO of the fused mega-bank.

This content was published on March 29, 2023 minutes

swissinfo.ch/mga

Ermotti will replace current UBS CEO Ralph Hamers on April 5, UBS announced on Wednesday. Ermotti, who is currently chair of insurance group Swiss Re, previously served as UBS CEO from 2011 to 2020.

+ Why a monster UBS bank scares Switzerland

Hamers will remain as an advisor to help steer the takeover of cross-town rival Credit Suisse.

On March 19, UBS agreed to acquire the embattled Credit Suisse for CHF3 billion ($3.25 billion) after a dramatic weekend of talks with regulators and government ministers.

The sudden and unexpected turn of events has led to a re-shuffle at the top of UBS, with Ermotti being seen as the best person to take on the responsibility of steering the enlarged banking group.

“I am conscious of the uncertainty many feel,” Ermotti said in a statement. “We need to thoughtfully and systematically assess all options.”

“Circumstances have changed in ways that none of us expected,” said Hamers, who had succeeded Ermotti in 2020. “I am stepping aside in the interests of the new combined entity and its stakeholders, including Switzerland and its financial sector.”





In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative