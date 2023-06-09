UBS seals state-funded CHF9bn takeover loss guarantee

UBS could incur billions in losses after agreeing to take over rival bank Credit Suisse in March. © Keystone / Georgios Kefalas

The Swiss government has formally earmarked CHF9 billion ($9.9 billion) of taxpayer funds to plug potential losses arising from the UBS takeover of banking rival Credit Suisse.

The contract between UBS and the confederation was signed on Friday following signals that the takeover could be wrapped up by June 12.

UBS agreed to take over the struggling Credit Suisse for CHF3 billion on March 19 with the government providing financial guarantees.

“With the takeover of Credit Suisse, UBS is also taking over a portfolio of assets that does not fit UBS's core business and cannot be integrated into the bank's business and risk profile,” the government stated on Friday. “It comprises around 3% of the combined bank's total assets.”

Under the terms of the agreement, UBS will absorb the first CHF5 billion of any losses as it clears these assets off its balance sheet. The Swiss taxpayer is on the hook for the next CHF9 billion, should the loss-absorbing guarantee be activated.

UBS has forked out a CHF40 million “set-up fee” to secure the guarantee and will pay annual “maintenance fees” equivalent to 0.4% of the guarantee funds. This equates to CHF36 million per year on the full CHF9 billion.

“UBS is obliged to manage the assets in such a way that losses are minimised and realisation proceeds are maximised,” the government said, pointing out that the unwanted Credit Suisse assets could also yield a profit when sold.

Some CHF100 billion of Swiss taxpayer funds had earlier been used to cover central bank loans to Credit Suisse in the build up to the takeover.

This loan has been paid back, netting the confederation a CHF111 million profit in fees from Credit Suisse so far this year.





