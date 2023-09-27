UBS seeks to wipe out €1.8bn tax fine at top French court

UBS’s total penalty included €800 million in reparation for the French state, a €1 billion confiscation order and a €3.75 million fine. © Keystone / Michael Buholzer

read aloud pause

X

Swiss bank UBS will on Wednesday seek to convince France’s top court to overturn a reputation-damaging conviction and €1.8 billion ($1.9 billion) penalty for helping wealthy French clients stash away undeclared funds in Swiss accounts.

This content was published on September 27, 2023 - 08:27

Bloomberg

Other language: 1 ( en original) Português (pt) UBS tenta anular multa fiscal de 1,8 bilhão de euros na mais alta corte francesa

The hearing comes nearly two years after the Paris court of appeals more than halved UBS’s initial fine but upheld a finding that the firm had illegally laundered funds.

The UBS legal saga in France has rumbled on for more than a decade. It’s featured failed settlement talks, a banking boss calling his staffers “egomaniacs”, a whistle blower spying on former colleagues during tennis matches at the French Open and investigators accusing the bank of deploying tactics “worthy of James Bond” to avoid detection by authorities.

+ UBS fails to overturn guilty verdict in French tax evasion case

The Cour de Cassation will examine UBS’s guilt, the penalty it received and the damages award. UBS’s total penalty included €800 million in reparation for the French state, a €1 billion confiscation order and a €3.75 million fine.

UBS declined to comment ahead of the hearing.

UBS was also convicted of covertly and unlawfully dispatching Swiss bankers in France to encourage prospective clients to move money across the border.

The nation’s top court could take several months to deliver a verdict. If its interpretation diverges from the 2021 ruling, it could opt for a re-examination by a different panel of judges at the Paris appeals court.

UBS acquired local rival Credit Suisse in a rescue that closed in June. The deal has set the bank on one of the most complex integrations since the financial crisis, which includes efforts to keep key talent in certain areas while shedding other aspects of the business.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





Articles in this story UBS to appeal record €3.7 billion French tax fraud fine

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative