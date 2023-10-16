Ukraine and digital payments add up to record year for Swiss donations

© Keystone / Martial Trezzini

read aloud pause

X

Donations in Switzerland reached a record CHF2.5 billion in 2022, according to the Zewo organistion.

This content was published on October 16, 2023 - 17:27

RTS

A report by the same source said donations for Ukraine largely contributed to the annual record, accounting for CHF418 million,. Donations for international aid abroad have increased by 30%, while those for social and health aid in Switzerland have stagnated.

Digital donations popular



Digital donations, in particular via the Twint payment application, are very popular, according to Zewo, a standard setter for Swiss charities. Since 2019, the amounts donated via these payment methods have risen from CHF22 million to CHF117 million. The volume of transactions is also multiplied by each quarter.

Donations from private households exceeded the long-term linear growth trend even more than Covid donations over the previous two years.

A total of 7 francs out of 10 from donors in German-speaking Switzerland came from private households, compared with 6 francs out of 10 in French-speaking Switzerland.

Quality label



Of the 2.5 billion francs in donations received by aid organisations in 2022, 1.51 billion went to organisations with the Zewo quality label. Thirty-five of the 50 largest organisations that collected donations in 2022 carry this label.

The Zewo Foundation is the service of Swiss certification for the organisation of public use that collects donations. Swissfundraising is part of the professional organisation of fund collectors in Switzerland.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative