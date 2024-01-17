Ukraine peace summit to take place in Geneva
Switzerland has chosen Geneva as the venue for the planned Ukraine peace summit.
This was told to the Keystone-SDA news agency on Tuesday on the fringes of the World Economic Forum (WEF) by a source from the Federal Administration who is familiar with the dossier.
The two countries have already started work on the meeting, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday at the WEF in Davos Graubünden. Many details, such as the date, have not yet been finalised.
+ Ukraine and Switzerland urge countries to support peace plan in Davos
Switzerland is organising the peace summit at the request of Ukraine, as the two countries announced on Monday during Zelensky's visit to the Federal Council in Bern.
Viola Amherd, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, said that she and Zelenskyi were hoping for broad support and as many participants as possible. Russia is not welcome.
+ Russia dismisses Ukraine peace plan talks in Davos
The countries of the Global South and China, for example, are to be represented. On Sunday, representatives from over 80 countries and organisations discussed the Ukrainian peace formula for ending the war in Davos.
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.