Ukraine peace summit to take place in Geneva

Swiss Federal President Viola Amherd, 2nd right, with Beat Jans, Federal Councillor and minister of Justice and Police, right, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, 2nd left, with Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian President's Office, left, and their respective delegations, hold bilateral talks, on Monday, January 15, 2024 in Kehrsatz near Bern, Switzerland. © Keystone / Alessandro Della Valle

Switzerland has chosen Geneva as the venue for the planned Ukraine peace summit.

This content was published on January 17, 2024 - 08:52

Keystone-SDA

This was told to the Keystone-SDA news agency on Tuesday on the fringes of the World Economic Forum (WEF) by a source from the Federal Administration who is familiar with the dossier.

The two countries have already started work on the meeting, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday at the WEF in Davos Graubünden. Many details, such as the date, have not yet been finalised.

Switzerland is organising the peace summit at the request of Ukraine, as the two countries announced on Monday during Zelensky's visit to the Federal Council in Bern.

Viola Amherd, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, said that she and Zelenskyi were hoping for broad support and as many participants as possible. Russia is not welcome.

The countries of the Global South and China, for example, are to be represented. On Sunday, representatives from over 80 countries and organisations discussed the Ukrainian peace formula for ending the war in Davos.

