Ukrainian artworks find refuge and exposure in Switzerland

A total of 49 paintings from the 18th to 20th centuries have been given a temporary home at the Kunstmuseum Basel.

This content was published on December 12, 2022 - 10:01

The works by 31 Ukrainian artists from the Kyiv Picture Gallery of the national Ukrainian art museum feature in a special exhibition called “Born in UkraineExternal link”. A lack of sufficient safe storage space in the context of the war in Ukraine prompted the representatives of the Kyiv Picture Gallery to approach the Basel institution in spring.

The artists shown in the "Born in Ukraine" exhibition include Illia Repin, Dmytro Levytsky, Volodymyr Borovykovsky, Archyp Kuyindji, Mykola Yaroshenko and Davyd Burliuk. All these painters were born on Ukrainian soil. However, many of them were trained in Russia and thus became cultural exponents of the Russian Empire and later of the Soviet Union. Some of them later settled in Western Europe or the US. The exhibition runs until April 30, 2023.

Another exhibition of Ukrainian artworks called “From Dusk to DawnExternal link” is simultaneously being shown at the Musée Rath in Geneva until April 24, 2023.



