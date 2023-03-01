Ukrainian youth will be allowed to complete Swiss apprenticeships

© Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

Young refugees from Ukraine will be able to complete their apprenticeship in Switzerland even if their special resident status expires.

The decision was taken by Elisabeth Baume-Schneider, head of the Federal Department of Justice and Police, in agreement with the cantons, social partners and labour organisations, the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) announced on Wednesday.

According to SEM, allowing these young people to extend and complete their apprenticeships in Switzerland would provide security for Ukrainian apprentices and their training companies, as well as enabling them to acquire the skills needed to rebuild the country, with a view to returning to Ukraine.

Currently, around 5,000 young people from Ukraine aged between 15 and 20 benefit from a special resident status. Several hundred among them could therefore start initial vocational training this summer at the latest. Allowing these young people to extend and complete their apprenticeships in Switzerland will provide security for Ukrainian apprentices and the companies that train them.

Refugees with status S receive a one-year temporary residence permit, renewable for as long as the war continues. They are entitled to accommodation, social benefits and medical care. They may also join the job market immediately and bring their families to Switzerland. Children can attend school.



