UN experts condemn deadly drone attacks on Hamas leader in Lebanon

UN experts have condemned drone attacks on a leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas and six others in Lebanon last week.

The attacks were allegedly carried out by Israel, UN Special Rapporteurs Ben Saul and Morris Tidball-Binz announced in Geneva on Tuesday. These attacks constitute extrajudicial killings and murder.

The UN Human Rights Council has appointed Saul and Tidball-Binz as experts on the protection of human rights in the fight against terrorism and extrajudicial and arbitrary killings. Israel has not yet commented on the criticised attacks.

"Israel did not act in self-defence because it has not provided evidence that the victims carried out an armed attack on Israel from Lebanese territory," the special rapporteurs said. They called on Israel to bring "all those involved in these alleged murders" to justice.

Israel criticises the UN Human Rights Council as a biased body and does not feel bound by its instructions or those of its experts.

