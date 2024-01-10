UN experts condemn deadly drone attacks on Hamas leader in Lebanon
UN experts have condemned drone attacks on a leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas and six others in Lebanon last week.
The attacks were allegedly carried out by Israel, UN Special Rapporteurs Ben Saul and Morris Tidball-Binz announced in Geneva on Tuesday. These attacks constitute extrajudicial killings and murder.
The UN Human Rights Council has appointed Saul and Tidball-Binz as experts on the protection of human rights in the fight against terrorism and extrajudicial and arbitrary killings. Israel has not yet commented on the criticised attacks.
"Israel did not act in self-defence because it has not provided evidence that the victims carried out an armed attack on Israel from Lebanese territory," the special rapporteurs said. They called on Israel to bring "all those involved in these alleged murders" to justice.
Israel criticises the UN Human Rights Council as a biased body and does not feel bound by its instructions or those of its experts.
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.