This year is anticipated to be “even more difficult than 2023”, as stated by Tatiana Valovaya, the Director-General of the United Nations (UN) in Geneva.

The recent three-week closure of the Palais des Nations resulted in savings of around CHF200,000 ($229,543), Valovaya said on Monday.

In a discussion with UN staff in Geneva, she underscored the financial challenges confronted by the UN Secretariat in the last six months of the year. The UN Office in Geneva faced difficulties in its development and opted to close the Palais des Nations to save on electricity costs.

This year is anticipated to be challenging. The UN Office in Geneva has been preparing for cost-cutting measures since the beginning of the year, said Valovaya. However, salaries remain uncompromised, on the condition that “we make some concessions”. Other expenses will need to be reduced by 35 to 45%.

"We are considering the option of closing buildings that do not host conferences," concluded the Director-General.

