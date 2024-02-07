UN Geneva’s Director-General warns of difficult year ahead

"We are considering the option of closing buildings that do not host conferences," said Tatiana Valovaya. Keystone / Martial Trezzini

This year is expected to be “even more difficult than 2023”, according to Tatiana Valovaya, the Director-General of the United Nations (UN) in Geneva.

The recent three-week closure of the UN Palais des Nations headquarters in Geneva resulted in savings of around CHF200,000 ($229,543), Valovaya said on Monday.

In talks with UN staff in Geneva, she underscored the financial challenges the UN Secretariat faced over the last six months of 2023. The UN Office in Geneva (UNOG) faced difficulties in its development and opted to close the Palais des Nations to save on electricity costs.

This year is expected to be challenging. UNOG has been preparing for cost-cutting measures since the beginning of the year, said Valovaya. However, salaries are not in danger, on condition that “we make some concessions”. Other expenses will need to be reduced by 35-45%.

“We are considering the option of closing buildings that do not host conferences,” concluded the UN Director-General.

