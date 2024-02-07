UN Geneva’s Director-General warns of difficult year ahead
This year is expected to be “even more difficult than 2023”, according to Tatiana Valovaya, the Director-General of the United Nations (UN) in Geneva.
The recent three-week closure of the UN Palais des Nations headquarters in Geneva resulted in savings of around CHF200,000 ($229,543), Valovaya said on Monday.
In talks with UN staff in Geneva, she underscored the financial challenges the UN Secretariat faced over the last six months of 2023. The UN Office in Geneva (UNOG) faced difficulties in its development and opted to close the Palais des Nations to save on electricity costs.
More
Lights out for the UN Palais des Nations
This year is expected to be challenging. UNOG has been preparing for cost-cutting measures since the beginning of the year, said Valovaya. However, salaries are not in danger, on condition that “we make some concessions”. Other expenses will need to be reduced by 35-45%.
“We are considering the option of closing buildings that do not host conferences,” concluded the UN Director-General.
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them here.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.