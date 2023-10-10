UN official: complete closure of the Gaza Strip violates international law





UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk © Keystone / Martial Trezzini

The United Nations criticises Israel's decision to stop all deliveries of food, water, electricity or gasoline to the Gaza Strip.

This content was published on October 10, 2023 - 13:27

Keystone-SDA

It is forbidden under international humanitarian law to deprive people of what they need to survive, said the UN high commissioner for human rights, Volker Türk, on Tuesday in Geneva.

“Sieges that endanger the lives of civilians by depriving them of essential supplies are prohibited under international humanitarian law,” said Türk. "Restricting the freedom of movement of people and goods during a siege can only be justified by military necessity, otherwise this amounts to collective punishment."

