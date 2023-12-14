UN refugee agency to cut 900 jobs

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees said that it was eliminating about 5% of its workforce. Afp Or Licensors

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has become the latest international organisation that has fallen victim to budget cuts.

The organisation announced on Wednesday that it is eliminating 900 positions out of around 20,000.

“It’s almost 5%” of the total number of employees, High Commissioner Filippo Grandi told the press, without giving further details on the distribution of the cuts. Previously, he had clarified in front of the thousands of participants at the Global Refugee Forum that the UN agency faced a financial hole of $400 million by the end of the year.

“I am very concerned about the question of contributions,” said Grandi. “And not just for the UNHCR.” The Forum lasts until Friday.

