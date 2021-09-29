US charges Swiss finance firm and six people with tax evasion

The US still suspects some elements of the Swiss financial centre of helping tax evaders. © Keystone / Ti-press / Alessandro Crinari

Six people and a Swiss financial services firm have been charged in the United States with helping clients evade taxes on $60 million (CHF56 million) of assets.

They are accused of setting up an elaborate scheme, known as the “Singapore Solution”, to funnel money out of Switzerland, through structures in Hong Kong and Singapore, and back into Swiss bank accounts.

Three US clients used the scheme between 2009 and 2014 to hide tens of millions of dollars from the US tax authorities, according to a Department of Justice (DoJ) indictmentExternal link that was unsealed on Tuesday.

The indictment alleges that the funds started off in undeclared accounts at Swiss private bank IHAG before being round-tripped through Asia and back into the same bank. However, IHAG has not been charged with wrongdoing by the DoJ.

Charges have instead been brought against six financial services professionals and the Zurich company Allied Finance Trust, which went into liquidation in March, according to the Swiss commercial register.

The case demonstrates that the DoJ still has the Swiss financial centre in its crosshairs despite dozens of Swiss banks coming clean about their practices between 2013 and 2016 to avoid prosecution in the US.

Switzerland also continues to be criticised by the Financial Action Taskforce (FATF) and Transparency International for failing to crack down on lawyers and other financial professionals who are suspected of helping people evade taxes.



