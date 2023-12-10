US envoy calls on Switzerland to combat illegal financial flows
US diplomat Sonata Coulter, who is responsible for relations with Russia and Central Europe, urged Switzerland to step up its efforts to combat illegal financial flows.
This content was published on December 10, 2023 - 13:49
"Bern's membership of the G7 task force would be very welcome," she told the Swiss Sunday weekly newspaper NZZ am Sonntag
The aim is to ensure that account holders cannot hide behind shell companies.
While she welcomes Switzerland's efforts in this area, Coulter calls on Switzerland to keep it up. The statement echoes a prior demand made directly by US Ambassasdor to Switzerland Scott Miller.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.