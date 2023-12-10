Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
US envoy calls on Switzerland to combat illegal financial flows

Keystone

US diplomat Sonata Coulter, who is responsible for relations with Russia and Central Europe, urged Switzerland to step up its efforts to combat illegal financial flows.

December 10, 2023
Keystone-SDA

"Bern's membership of the G7 task force would be very welcome," she told the Swiss Sunday weekly newspaper NZZ am Sonntag

The aim is to ensure that account holders cannot hide behind shell companies.

While she welcomes Switzerland's efforts in this area, Coulter calls on Switzerland to keep it up. The statement echoes a prior demand made directly by US Ambassasdor to Switzerland Scott Miller. 

