Vaud offers payment models to keep up with high energy prices

In the canton of Vaud, landlord and tenant representatives have drawn up two model agreements to facilitate the payment of energy-related surcharges. The first allows for extended payment terms, while the second allows for payment in instalments.

This content was published on October 23, 2023 - 15:42

Recent rises in energy costs often result in additional costs for heating, hot water and ancillary expenses over and above the instalments paid by tenants. The aim of the two model agreements is to enable the tenants concerned to pay the surcharge within a period of more than 30 days, the Canton announced in a press release on Monday.

The first agreement offers tenants an additional period of time, agreed with the landlord, to pay their rent in a single instalment. The second offers the possibility of setting up a payment plan with several instalments, enabling the tenant to pay the additional costs in instalments.

If either of these agreements is applied, the lessor waives the right to charge administrative fees or default interest in connection with the collection of the amount due. In addition, both agreements provide for the adjustment of advance payments of ancillary costs.

High energy costs



These models were developed by Asloca Vaud, the Chambre vaudoise immobilière, the Union suisse des professionnels de l'immobilier Vaud and the Association suisse de l'économie immobilière, under the leadership of the canton. The partners have come together to form the Commission paritaire en matière de bail à loyer (COPAR).

"I am very pleased that a solution of this type has been found between the partners, as the situation can be so difficult on both sides due to high energy costs," says Christelle Luisier, quoted in the press release. The State Councillor for Housing took part in the COPAR working sessions.

The non-binding agreements will be available from Monday for billing from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023. They are available to landlords and tenants on the websites of the associations and the State of Vaud.

