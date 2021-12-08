Vigil held in Bern to remember Covid-19 victims

More than 11,000 people have died with Covid-19 in Switzerland. Keystone / Anthony Anex

More than 11,000 candles were lit on Tuesday evening in front of the federal parliament building to honour those who have died from Covid-19 in Switzerland.

This content was published on December 8, 2021 - 09:38

Keystone-SDA/reuters/jdp

"We want to create a space to remember and mourn the victims," Simon Gehren of the "Corona-Mahnwache" (corona vigil) movement told Reuters.

Around 40 volunteers helped light the candles – one for each person who died from Covid-19 – and place them on the square in front of parliament in the Swiss capital. The group organised a similar event last year. This spring a virtual candlelight vigil was held to remember lives lost to Covid-19 and express appreciation for people who have helped during the pandemic.

Organisers of the vigil on Tuesday evening said the act was also an appeal to the government to take more action to protect the health of the population.

Switzerland has seen a rapid rise in coronavirus cases in recent weeks. Swiss health authorities said on Tuesday that 11,288 people had died in connection with Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.