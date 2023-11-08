Vivid blue diamond sells for nearly $44m at Geneva auction

The vivid blue diamond, known as “Bleu Royal” and set in a ring, is among the rarest ever to be unearthed. © Keystone / Martial Trezzini

read aloud pause

X

The largest internally flawless fancy vivid blue diamond ever put up for auction sold for $43.8 million (CHF39.4 million) at a Christie’s sale of rare jewels in Geneva on Tuesday, the auctioneer said.

This content was published on November 8, 2023 - 13:45

Reuters

The vivid blue diamond, known as “Bleu Royal” and set in a ring, is among the rarest ever to be unearthed. At 17.6 carats, the diamond had an estimated value of up to $50 million prior to the sale.

“The stone made almost $44 million,” said Rahul Kadakia, Christie’s international head of jewellery.

“It’s a huge amount of money given what’s going on in the world today.”

+ How Botswana built a direct democracy based on the mining of rough diamonds

Max Fawcett, head of Christie’s jewellery department in Geneva, said the diamond was unique because of its a deep rich blue colour and its unmodified pear brilliant shape.

“It really ticked all the boxes, which is why we managed to excite collectors all around the world, all the way from the Far East, also to America,” he said. “We’re extremely delighted with the result.”

Strong market

At its auction on Tuesday, Christie's sold dozens of rare jewellery pieces worth a combined total of more than $77 million.

“It’s clear that the market is still very strong in certain areas,” Fawcett said.

“Coloured stones performed extremely well, as did signed jewellery... There’s a great market out there for rare things, and there are still collectors looking for the very best.”

In a separate sale on Monday, Christie’s sold a Rolex wristwatch worn by Marlon Brando in the 1979 film Apocalypse Now for more than CHF4.5 million ($4.99 million). The actor had engraved his signature on the back to avoid having it swapped accidentally during shooting.

Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story? What do you think about this news article? Is there anything missing or something you'd like to know more about? Let us know!

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

Articles in this story Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative