Watches and Wonders fair attracts record crowds

The world’s largest watch fair, Watches and Wonders, received a record 43,000 visitors during its week-long exhibition in Geneva.

Organisers said the mood of participants was more upbeat than previous years despite the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Switzerland exported timepieces worth CHF25 billion ($27 billion) last year and the first two months of 2023 have seen numbers increase 11%.

The Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry is hoping for a bumper year as China opens up from Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns.

Nearly fifty watchmakers unveiled their new timepieces at Watches and WondersExternal link. The fair, which used to be the SIHH, aims to bring together major watch brands such as Rolex, Patek Philippe, Cartier and TAG Heuer, and attracts journalists from all over the world.

Switzerland’s other watch fair, Baselworld, was shelved after failing to recover from the pandemic.





