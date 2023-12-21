Weather blighted Swiss harvests in 2023

The weather produced mixed fortunes for Swiss grapes in 2023. Keystone / Noemi Cinelli

A difficult year is coming to an end for Swiss agriculture - a cold spring and summer storms had a negative impact on the cultivation of fruit, vegetables and grain.

Low spring temperatures and capricious weather in summer led to problems with pollination and reduced fruit harvest quantities, especially stone fruit, the Agricultural Information Service (AIF) announced on Thursday.

The berries, in turn, benefited from the conditions with an increased harvest. The weather in June favored grape setting in the vineyards, while a cool July caused no damage but slowed growth.

According to the AIF, the total amount of vegetables harvested is below last year's level, influenced by weather conditions such as a wet spring and a dry, hot summer. Carrots and onions in particular were harvested less in 2023.

A similar picture emerged at the end of the year with the potato harvest, which was also affected by drought, diseases and pest infestation.

