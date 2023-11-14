WEF for women: former Swiss minister honoured for political leadership

Simonetta Sommaruga (left) at the Feminist Strike in Bern, on June 14, 2023. © Keystone / Alessandro Della Valle

Former minister Simonetta Sommaruga was awarded the honorary “Trailblazer Award” in Reykjavik, Iceland. It is awarded to women who have reached the highest levels of political leadership. In the Icelandic capital she took part in the “WEF for Women”.

The former Swiss minister was invited as a politician to the 6th "Reykjavik Global Forum - Women Political Leaders" because she has long and persistently been committed to women's political issues, her media spokeswoman announced in advance.

Sommaruga said he was honoured by the award on Monday. In her speech, she pointed out that, especially in times of war and terror, women are at risk of being pushed out of political leadership and from the public eye. This shouldn't be allowed. "On the contrary, we need more women in political leadership."

The population's trust in politics depends on women and men working together to provide answers "to the pressing challenges of our time." According to Sommaruga, human rights, peace and democracy only exist with women - and not against them. “We want everyone to understand this, and we women will not stop fighting for it,” Sommaruga continued.

The international "WPL Trailblazer Award" is given to current and former presidents and prime ministers who have reached the highest level of political leadership. Former Finnish President Tarja Halonen was honoured along with Sommaruga. Previous winners include Finland's former Prime Minister Sanna Marin and the former President of Ireland, Mary Robinson. Now the prize is going to Switzerland for the first time.

Especially in times of war and terror, women are increasingly being pushed out of political leadership bodies, Sommaruga was quoted as saying in the Reykjavik Global Forum's press release: "We cannot allow this."

