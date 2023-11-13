Will mortgages rates rise even further?

Will mortgage interest rates remain high, or could they come down again anytime soon? Keystone/gaetan Bally

Over the past two years, mortgage interest rates have almost tripled in the United States and Switzerland. Rates appear to have peaked, but what will happen next? Will they remain high, or could they come down again anytime soon? This week’s Geldcast Update podcast investigates.

This content was published on November 13, 2023 - 09:34

Fabio Canetg

Over CHF1.1 billion ($1.2 billion): that's the current volume of outstanding mortgages in Switzerland. At the end of their term, they must all be renewed. This could be expensive for anyone who benefited previously from cheap interest rates and will soon have to switch to a more expensive mortgage deal.

In the latest Geldcast Update, we discuss the interest rate outlook and three indicators that are likely to influence the further development of interest rates.

From stock exchanges and bitcoin to inflation and monetary policy, the Geldcast update features the latest from the world of international finance – in a clear and entertaining format for everyone who wants to stay up to date. The podcast is hosted by monetary economist and business journalist Fabio CanetgExternal link.

The SWI swissinfo.ch Geldcast Author Fabio Canetg completed his doctorate in monetary policy at the University of Bern and the Toulouse School of Economics. Today he is a lecturer at the University of Bern. As a journalist, he works for SRF Arena, Republik Magazin and SWI swissinfo.ch, where he hosts the monetary policy podcast Geldcast. End of insertion





