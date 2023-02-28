Wind power production increases in Switzerland

Wind power still only accounts for a small proportion of Switzerland's energy output. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

Swiss wind power plants produced 153 gigawatt hours of electricity in 2022, up 5% on the previous year and more than ever before, the Suisse Eole association said on Tuesday.

Most of this was produced in the winter months, when nearly two-thirds of wind power is generated. At the same time, solar power and hydropower production drop in winter, so the association saysExternal link these sources are “ideal partners”.

Wind power still makes up only a small proportion of total Swiss energy production, however. The proportion of electricity generated by so-called new renewable energy sources (sun, wind, biomass and smaller hydropower projects) increased from 10.3% in 2020 to 11.5% in 2021, according to official figures released in September.

Swiss wind power was produced by 41 plants across the country, with output varying depending on the winds, according to Suisse Eole.

Switzerland still has relatively few wind power plants compared with its neighbours. France, Germany and Austria have between them 7,000 and are “showing us the way”, says the associationExternal link.

