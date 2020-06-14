Women stage small demonstrations in parts of Switzerland

Swiss women decry unequal pay, discrimination and difficulties balancing work and family life. Keystone / Jean-christophe Bott

Several hundred women demonstrated on Sunday in the streets of Lausanne and other towns of French-speaking Switzerland. Last June 14, tens of thousands of women marched across Switzerland in a historic outcry demanding greater equality between the sexes.

swissinfo.ch/ds

The slogans chanted this year by women in Lausanne, Nyon, Vevey and Renens reflected feminist demands as well as concerns for the environment and racism, which has become global focal point of protests following the death of an African-American man in police custody in the United States.

In Lausanne, about 15 topless women demonstrated on one of the footbridges. People chanted several times "solidarity with women around the world." Purple was again the official color of demonstrators but its use was not as widespread as in 2019.

The 2019 protests organised by trade unions come almost three decades after a 1991 strike, when women demanded that a constitutional article on equality of the sexes be translated into concrete legislation.

Women say unequal treatment persists, including lower pay, with women on average earning 20% less than men. Discrimination and the difficulty of combining work and family are also issues preoccupying Swiss women.



