WWF demands more ambition from Swiss companies

The environmental protection organisation WWF Switzerland has pressed its partner companies such as retailers Coop and Migros for more speed in environmental protection. Especially in the area of biodiversity, the WWF demanded more ambition.

This content was published on September 12, 2023 - 09:06

Keystone-SDA/ts

The issue of biodiversity is treated "shabbily" by the majority of Swiss companies with which the WWF has entered into a partnership, it said in the press release on Tuesday.

The organisation speaks of two crises: global warming and the loss of biodiversity. Companies are paying attention to the former, for example by reducing greenhouse gases. However, the two influence each other, it added.

In order to make the value chain more sustainable and to finance environmental work, the WWF entered into a partnership with Swiss companies. In addition to Migros and Coop, these included retailers Lidl, milk producer Emmi and the health insurance company Swica.

Income through partnerships

The environmental protection organisation evaluates the cooperation annually. This year, it also praised the companies: Emmi had developed a catalogue of criteria to evaluate the sustainability of milk production. The Migros Group wants to bring its emissions to net zero by 2050 at the latest. Coop wants to use only raw materials without risks of deforestation for its own brands. Swica sponsored running events for environmental protection.

WWF Switzerland said it earned CHF8 million ($9 million) from the partnerships in the 2021/2022 business year. This corresponds to 15% of total income.

