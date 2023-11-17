Young Swiss make the most of Black Friday offers

Keystone / Jeroen Jumelet

read aloud pause

X

Almost everyone is now familiar with Black Friday, as the discount campaign from the US has made a name for itself in Switzerland. However, it is mainly young people who plan to take advantage of the offers on November 24.

This content was published on November 17, 2023 - 11:29

Keystone-SDA

In general though, the Swiss are less keen to shop this year, according to a recent study.

The study commissioned by Salesforce found that 39% of respondents across all age categories wanted to buy fewer products than in the previous year. Contrary to this trend, Generation Z, i.e. the under-30s, are definitely more willing to buy. A third are planning to buy more this year than last year and therefore rate Black Friday as attractive.

“It’s obvious that the under-30s have a different attitude to shopping than the other age groups,” explains Luca Pastorino from Salesforce Switzerland. These customers also respond to other promotions, which makes a personalised approach all the more important.

+ How Halloween became part of Swiss culture

Last year, only one in five customers took advantage of a Black Friday offer and this year around half of them are also not planning to make any purchases during this special discount campaign. The most common reason is that they don’t need anything at the moment. The reduced consumption is even more evident among the French-speaking Swiss.

In addition, many people were very sceptical about the offers. A third do not believe that they are really saving money. The consumer protection organisation recently expressed a similar view. The organisation warned against “pseudo discounts”.

Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

Articles in this story Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative