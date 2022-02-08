Part-time jobs more attractive for young women than for young men

Many young people of the 15 to 30 age group in Switzerland work part-time, often at night or over weekends. © Keystone/Christian Beutler

Youth unemployment in Switzerland is nearly half the average rate of European Union countries, according to latest official figures from 2020.

February 8, 2022

Switzerland recorded a jobless rate of 6.9% among people aged 15-29, the Federal Statistical Office External linksaid on Tuesday.

Only Germany (6.1%) and the Czech Republic (5.3%) did better in Europe, while Greece and Spain were bottom of the list with a youth jobless rate of about 30%.

Nearly a third of young people in Switzerland had fixed-term work contracts and combined education and employment.

The survey also found that part-time jobs are more attractive for young women than for young men in Switzerland, but men are more likely to hold a managerial position.

While about 56% of men aged 15-19 were economically active, compared with 50% of women, women aged 20-24 had a slightly higher income than their male counterparts.

But men over 25 on average earn more than women, typically when family work sets in.

Most young people (apprentices not included) worked evenings and at weekends.

