Zurich Airport celebrates 75 years

Around 140,000 visitors marked the 75th anniversary of Zurich-Kloten Airport at the weekend.

September 4, 2023

Around 40 exhibitors presented vehicles, products, services and professional worlds at the airport over the three days and provided insights behind the scenes of operations. The aviation exhibition with around 30 aircraft, the air shows of the Patrouille Suisse with Helvetic Airways and the live shows on aircraft handling attracted particular interest. The concerts and dance performances and the various programme items for children were also well attended.

During the official ceremony on Friday evening Interior Minister Alain Berset, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, and Zurich politician Carmen Walker Späh congratulated Zurich Airport on its anniversary. They emphasised its importance for Switzerland in the past, the present and in the future.

The organisers announced on Sunday evening that the visitors were then let off the festival grounds in staggered groups to prevent the bus terminal and the train platforms from overflowing. The situation on the festival grounds eased after about 90 minutes. The airport festival was able to end as planned.

Thanks to the efforts of numerous helpers and the good cooperation of all airport partners, the organisers said that the set-up work and preparations proceeded without incident.

