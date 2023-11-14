Zurich Airport hits pre-pandemic traffic level in October

A skyguide at wrok in the tower of Zurich Airport (2022) Keystone/gaetan Bally

For the first time, the same number of passengers flew through Zurich Airport in October as before the coronavirus pandemic. The number of passengers rose significantly compared to the same month last year.

A total of 2.87 million passengers traveled through Zurich Airport in October. This is 19 percent more than in the same period last year. For the first time, traffic volumes have thus returned to pre-corona crisis levels.

The exact number of passengers is 99.9% of the October 2019 figure, as the airport announced on Monday evening. With 110,148 passengers on October 8, a new daily record was also set since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of passengers traveling within Europe even rose slightly above the pre-crisis level. In contrast, the number of intercontinental passengers was only around 93% of the 2019 figure.

Of these passengers, 73% were local passengers. Zurich Airport was used by 27% of passengers for connecting flights.

Fall holiday season

There was also a significant increase in take-offs and landings compared to the same month last year. 23,400 flight movements represent an increase of 11%. This figure is only around 3% below the pre-crisis level.

The upturn in air traffic in October is primarily due to the fall holiday season. This is traditionally one of the busiest periods in the aviation industry.

