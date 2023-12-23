Zurich Airport passenger numbers higher than before pandemic

Zurich-Kloten Airport experienced the biggest slump in passenger numbers in 2020, the first year of the coronavirus pandemic. © Keystone / Alexandra Wey

Air traffic at Zurich Airport has put the coronavirus pandemic behind it, even at Christmas time. With almost 90,000 passengers, the volume on Friday exceeded records before the pandemic.

Slightly fewer than 90,000 travelers passed through Zurich Airport on Friday, a spokesperson for Zurich Airport told the Keystone-SDA news agency. Although the airport doesn’t give an exact figure, they confirmed this is higher than in 2019, when around 85,000 passengers flew in and out of Zurich.

December 22 and 23 are considered peak days in terms of passenger volumes at airports during the Christmas period. For return travel, these are the days shortly after New Year.

Zurich-Kloten Airport experienced the biggest slump in passenger numbers in 2020, the first year of the coronavirus pandemic. At that time, the number of passengers on the days just before Christmas fell to 17,000. A year later, it doubled to 34,000. A year ago, the average number of passengers per day during the holidays between December 23 and January 2 was 65,000.

