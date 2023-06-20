Zurich art museum offers reward for stolen artworks

"Soldiers in their encampment" by Robert van den Hoecke Kunsthaus Zürich

The Kunsthaus Zurich is offering a reward of up to CHF10,000 (around $11,140) for information leading to the recovery of two stolen paintings reported missing in December.

"Narcissi and other flowers in a glass vase on a marble plaque" by Dirck de Bray Kunsthaus Zurich

The two small-format paintings by Dutch artists are long-term private loans. They are "Soldiers in their encampment" by Robert van den Hoecke (18.8 x 24.7 cm ) which dates from the mid-17th century, and "Narcissi and other flowers in a glass vase on a marble plaque" by Dirck de Bray (30.9 x 23.5 cm). Both works, painted on oak wood, are framed and glazed.

The two paintings are believed to be stolen between September 21 2022 and December 22 2022, the Zurich cantonal police said on Tuesday. The investigation into the exact circumstances and background to the theft is ongoing.

"Anyone who can provide information on the perpetrators or the whereabouts of the pictures is asked to contact the Zurich cantonal police on +41 58 648 48 48," said the police press release.

The museum has registered the two paintings in the Art Lost Register, the world's largest database of lost and stolen works of art.





