This content was published on August 26, 2013 9:20 PM Aug 26, 2013 - 21:20

Zurich Insurance CFO Pierre Wauthier was found dead on Monday (Keystone)

Zurich Insurance chief financial officer Pierre Wauthier has been found dead at his home, Switzerland’s largest insurance company said on Monday. Only a month ago, another executive in Switzerland had been found dead.

The police are investigating the exact circumstances surrounding Wauthier's death, the company said in a statement on its website. Out of consideration for the family no further details have been disclosed.

“The Board of Directors, Group Executive Committee and all of our colleagues are deeply saddened and pass on our condolences to the family and relatives,” Chief Executive Officer Martin Senn said in the statement.

Wauthier is a resident of Walchwil in canton Zug. Born in 1960, began his career at KPMG in 1982. He worked for two years at the French ministry of foreign affairs and joined J.P.Morgan in 1985, where he stayed until moving to Zurich Insurance.

He was appointed CFO in September 2011 after previous roles as group treasurer and head of centrally managed businesses at the Swiss insurer. The British-French citizen, had worked for Zurich Insurance since 1996, the company said.

Vibhu Sharma, group controller, will take over the CFO role on an interim basis, the company said.

A month ago, another top executive, Swisscom head Carsten Schloter, 49, was found dead at his home. He had committed suicide.

swissinfo.ch and agencies

