Zurich Insurance chief financial officer Pierre Wauthier has been found dead at his home, Switzerland’s largest insurance company said on Monday. Only a month ago, another executive in Switzerland had been found dead.
The police are investigating the exact circumstances surrounding Wauthier's death, the company said in a statement on its website. Out of consideration for the family no further details have been disclosed.
“The Board of Directors, Group Executive Committee and all of our colleagues are deeply saddened and pass on our condolences to the family and relatives,” Chief Executive Officer Martin Senn said in the statement.
Wauthier is a resident of Walchwil in canton Zug. Born in 1960, began his career at KPMG in 1982. He worked for two years at the French ministry of foreign affairs and joined J.P.Morgan in 1985, where he stayed until moving to Zurich Insurance.
He was appointed CFO in September 2011 after previous roles as group treasurer and head of centrally managed businesses at the Swiss insurer. The British-French citizen, had worked for Zurich Insurance since 1996, the company said.
Vibhu Sharma, group controller, will take over the CFO role on an interim basis, the company said.
A month ago, another top executive, Swisscom head Carsten Schloter, 49, was found dead at his home. He had committed suicide.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.