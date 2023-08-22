Navigation

Zurich launches legal cannabis project

The pilot project named "Züri Can - Cannabis with Responsibility" will last three years and includes 1,200 participants. © Keystone / Michael Buholzer

A three-year pilot study on the legal sale of cannabis began in Zurich on Tuesday. A group of 1,200 study participants can now buy controlled cannabis products.

This content was published on August 22, 2023 - 16:47
Keystone-SDA/amva

At the start of the project named "Züri Can - Cannabis with Responsibility", the cannabis products will be sold in nine pharmacies and six social clubs, as the authorities of Zurich city announced on Tuesday. The cannabis products may be consumed in private rooms or in one of the social clubs. These are run by private individuals or associations.

++Controlled cannabis sale in Zurich greenlighted

Of the 1,200 people participating in the study, 80% are men. The age range of the participants is between 18 and 80.

++Swiss cities test controlled cannabis distributionExternal link

The three-year pilot study aims to examine how the sale of cannabis products under regulated conditions affects the consumption and health of the participants.

